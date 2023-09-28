When Sam LaPorta takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

This season LaPorta has caught 18 passes on 22 targets for 186 yards and one TD, averaging 62 yards per game.

LaPorta, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1

