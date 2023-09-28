We have 2023 high school football competition in Oakland County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Oakland Christian High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmore Lake High School at Lutheran Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Walled Lake Northern High School at Waterford Kettering High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Lutheran North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School - Warren at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Plymouth High School at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Avondale High School at Royal Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Central High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Highland, MI

Highland, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Western High School at South Lyon East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Kearsley High School at Holly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Holly, MI

Holly, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

New Haven High School at Hazel Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Shrine Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Foley High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at Troy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Owosso High School at Brandon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Ortonville, MI

Ortonville, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Mott High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: White Lake, MI

White Lake, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Ferndale High School at Berkley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Berkley, MI

Berkley, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomfield Hills High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at Clarkston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park High School at North Farmington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Rochester Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Davison High School at South Lyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rochester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Line High School at Clawson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Clawson, MI

Clawson, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Stoney Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Athens High School - Troy at Pontiac High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30

2:00 PM ET on September 30 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunday

Brother Rice High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School