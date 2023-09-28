Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Montcalm County, Michigan, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Montabella High School at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Byron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chippewa Hills High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Lakeview, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St. Patrick High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson City-Crystal High School at Glen Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Maple City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson City-Crystal High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.