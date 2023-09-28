Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 17 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while batting .250.

Cabrera has had a hit in 59 of 94 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.0%).

In 3.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 18 of 94 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .252 AVG .249 .319 OBP .307 .340 SLG .324 9 XBH 11 2 HR 1 13 RBI 18 39/15 K/BB 33/14 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings