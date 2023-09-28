The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .250 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 59 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a long ball in 3.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 94), and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.4% of his games this year, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (19.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .252 AVG .249 .319 OBP .307 .340 SLG .324 9 XBH 11 2 HR 1 13 RBI 18 39/15 K/BB 33/14 0 SB 0

