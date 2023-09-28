Miguel Cabrera vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 17 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while hitting .250.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 94 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (3.2%), leaving the park in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has had at least one RBI in 23.4% of his games this season (22 of 94), with two or more RBI seven times (7.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (19.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.252
|AVG
|.249
|.319
|OBP
|.307
|.340
|SLG
|.324
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|18
|39/15
|K/BB
|33/14
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.