Matt Vierling vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 119 hits.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 19.7% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (32.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|67
|.229
|AVG
|.285
|.308
|OBP
|.342
|.329
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|44/22
|K/BB
|66/19
|4
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Ragans (7-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
