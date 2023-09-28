Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. has a tough matchup in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 199.7 per game.

Jones compiled 529 receiving yards on 46 catches with three scores last year. He posted 33.1 yards per game (on 81 targets).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jones and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jones vs. the Packers

Jones vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay allowed six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Packers last season, 19 players caught a TD pass.

Against Green Bay last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 197 yards per game allowed by the Packers through the air last season were the sixth-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Packers allowed 22 TDs in the passing game last season (1.3 per game) to rank 11th among NFL defenses.

Watch Lions vs Packers on Fubo!

Lions Player Previews

Marvin Jones Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jones with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jones Receiving Insights

Jones hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in five of 15 games last year (33.3%).

He averaged 6.5 yards per target last year (102nd in league), racking up 529 yards on 81 passes thrown to him.

Jones had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jones' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/11/2022 Week 1 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/18/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/9/2022 Week 5 11 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/23/2022 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/6/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/13/2022 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/27/2022 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/4/2022 Week 13 4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/11/2022 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/18/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/22/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 1/7/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/21/2023 Divisional 3 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.