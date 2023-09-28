This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Livingston County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Whitmore Lake High School at Lutheran Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Whitmore Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Howell High School at Hartland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Hartland, MI

Hartland, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Canton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Ypsilanti Community High School at Pinckney High School