How to Watch Lions vs. Packers Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Lions (2-1) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) play on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field in a clash of NFC North opponents.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: NBC
Lions Insights
- The Lions average 24 points per game, 3.3 more than the Packers give up per contest (20.7).
- The Lions average 45 more yards per game (381.3) than the Packers give up per outing (336.3).
- Detroit rushes for 111.7 yards per game, 25.0 fewer than the 136.7 Green Bay allows per contest.
- The Lions have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Packers have forced (3).
Lions Away Performance
- Detroit picked up fewer passing yards on the road last season (235.4 per game) than it did overall (251.8), but it also conceded fewer away from home (228.5 per game) than overall (245.8).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2023
|at Kansas City
|W 21-20
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|Seattle
|L 37-31
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|Atlanta
|W 20-6
|FOX
|9/28/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/8/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|FOX
