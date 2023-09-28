Kerry Carpenter vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .288.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 113 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.1% of them.
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.9%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Carpenter has driven home a run in 38 games this season (33.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.335
|AVG
|.243
|.380
|OBP
|.314
|.479
|SLG
|.500
|15
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|36
|49/11
|K/BB
|58/18
|3
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
