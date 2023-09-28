Detroit Lions receiver Kalif Raymond has a tough matchup in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 199.7 per game.

Raymond has posted a 121-yard season so far (40.3 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in seven passes out of 10 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Raymond and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raymond vs. the Packers

Raymond vs the Packers (since 2021): 4 GP / 50.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 50.5 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed one opposing receiver to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The pass defense of the Packers is conceding 199.7 yards per contest this season, which ranks 10th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Packers have surrendered three passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.0 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL teams.

Watch Lions vs Packers on Fubo!

Lions Player Previews

Kalif Raymond Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Raymond with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raymond Receiving Insights

Raymond has 9.7% of his team's target share (10 targets on 103 passing attempts).

He is averaging 12.1 yards per target (eighth in league play), picking up 121 yards on 10 passes thrown his way.

Raymond, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Raymond's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.