When the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers match up in Week 4 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Josh Reynolds get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has totaled 146 yards receiving (73 per game) and two TDs, reeling in nine balls out of 13 targets this year.

Reynolds has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of two). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Josh Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2

