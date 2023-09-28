Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Gratiot County, Michigan this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Sacred Heart Academy High School at Fulton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Middleton, MI

Middleton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Alma High School at Bridgeport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Bridgeport, MI

Bridgeport, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Lutheran High School at Ithaca High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Ithaca, MI

Ithaca, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

St Charles High School at Breckenridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Breckenridge, MI

Breckenridge, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashley High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School