Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Genesee County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Oakland Christian High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at Durand Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Durand, MI

Durand, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Genesee High School at Beecher High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mt. Morris, MI

Mt. Morris, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Swartz Creek High School at Flushing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Flushing, MI

Flushing, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Hill McCloy High School at New Lothrop High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: New Lothrop, MI

New Lothrop, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Grand Blanc High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamady High School at Bendle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI Conference: Genesee Area

Genesee Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Kearsley High School at Holly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Holly, MI

Holly, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Ogemaw Heights High School at Powers Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at Clio High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Clio, MI

Clio, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bentley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Mt Morris High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mt Morris, MI

Mt Morris, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Carman-Ainsworth High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Davison High School at South Lyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Fenton High School