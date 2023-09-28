After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jonathan Bowlan) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .209 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Kelly has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 45 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.6% of those games.

In 45 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Kelly has an RBI in eight of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 10 games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Royals

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .174 AVG .182 .296 OBP .250 .217 SLG .364 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 5 8/4 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings