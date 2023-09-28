After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Carson Kelly and the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jonathan Bowlan) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is batting .209 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Kelly has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 45 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.6% of those games.
  • In 45 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Kelly has an RBI in eight of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
.174 AVG .182
.296 OBP .250
.217 SLG .364
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 5
8/4 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bowlan will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
