On Thursday, Andy Ibanez (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .257.
  • Ibanez has picked up a hit in 62 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
  • Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23.4% of his games this year, Ibanez has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 29.0% of his games this season (31 of 107), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 53
.273 AVG .241
.321 OBP .291
.471 SLG .392
19 XBH 16
7 HR 4
16 RBI 20
35/12 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.12).
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Bowlan starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
  • The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
