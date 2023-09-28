Akil Baddoo vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .216 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
- In 45.6% of his 103 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (10.7%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 21.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.208
|AVG
|.224
|.254
|OBP
|.343
|.358
|SLG
|.367
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|19
|49/10
|K/BB
|40/27
|3
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Royals will send Ragans (7-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.41 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.