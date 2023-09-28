The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .216 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 103), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has driven home a run in 22 games this year (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (31.1%), including four games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .208 AVG .224 .254 OBP .343 .358 SLG .367 12 XBH 11 6 HR 5 13 RBI 19 49/10 K/BB 40/27 3 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings