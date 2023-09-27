When the Detroit Tigers (74-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-103) square of at Comerica Park on Wednesday, September 27, Tarik Skubal will get the ball for the Tigers, while the Royals will send Jonathan Bowlan to the hill. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Tigers (-200). The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -200 +165 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 38 times and won 23, or 60.5%, of those games.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 135 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (34.1%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won 13 of 48 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+180) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.