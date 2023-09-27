Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Wednesday at Comerica Park against Tarik Skubal, who will start for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (158).

Detroit's .377 slugging percentage is the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers' .234 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (628 total runs).

The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 23 mark in the majors.

Detroit's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).

The Tigers have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.254).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Skubal (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.

His last time out came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Skubal is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Skubal will look to continue a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Away Tarik Skubal Luis Medina 9/22/2023 Athletics L 8-2 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Miguel Diaz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears 9/26/2023 Royals W 6-3 Home Reese Olson Zack Greinke 9/27/2023 Royals - Home Tarik Skubal Jonathan Bowlan 9/28/2023 Royals - Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans 9/29/2023 Guardians - Home - Shane Bieber 9/30/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Cal Quantrill 10/1/2023 Guardians - Home Reese Olson Triston McKenzie

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.