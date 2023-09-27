Wednesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (74-83) taking on the Kansas City Royals (54-103) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 win for the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (7-3, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jonathan Bowlan.

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have won 23, or 60.5%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit has played as favorites of -200 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Tigers have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has scored 628 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).

