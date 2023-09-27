Spencer Torkelson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the mound, September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 92 of 154 games this season (59.7%), with more than one hit on 36 occasions (23.4%).
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.6% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 68 of 154 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|79
|.217
|AVG
|.249
|.311
|OBP
|.317
|.375
|SLG
|.505
|25
|XBH
|39
|9
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|58
|81/36
|K/BB
|86/29
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.
