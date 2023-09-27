Matt Vierling vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .326.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 127), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has driven home a run in 25 games this season (19.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 41 games this season (32.3%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|67
|.229
|AVG
|.285
|.308
|OBP
|.342
|.329
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|44/22
|K/BB
|66/19
|4
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bowlan gets the call to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.
