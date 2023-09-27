Carson Kelly vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Carson Kelly -- hitting .161 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .209.
- Kelly has gotten a hit in 20 of 45 games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (15.6%).
- In 45 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Kelly has had an RBI in eight games this year (17.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%).
- He has scored in 10 games this season (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.174
|AVG
|.182
|.296
|OBP
|.250
|.217
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|5
|8/4
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bowlan makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.
