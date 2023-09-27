Carson Kelly -- hitting .161 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .209.

Kelly has gotten a hit in 20 of 45 games this year (44.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (15.6%).

In 45 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Kelly has had an RBI in eight games this year (17.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%).

He has scored in 10 games this season (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .174 AVG .182 .296 OBP .250 .217 SLG .364 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 5 8/4 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings