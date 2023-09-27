On Wednesday, Akil Baddoo (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .216 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Baddoo has picked up a hit in 45.6% of his 103 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.5% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Baddoo has driven home a run in 22 games this year (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 31.1% of his games this year (32 of 103), with two or more runs four times (3.9%).

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 49
.208 AVG .224
.254 OBP .343
.358 SLG .367
12 XBH 11
6 HR 5
13 RBI 19
49/10 K/BB 40/27
3 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.12).
  • The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bowlan makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
