On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.196 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 136 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .443.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this year (91 of 153), with at least two hits 36 times (23.5%).

Looking at the 153 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 24 of them (15.7%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 60 games this season (39.2%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those contests (13.1%).

He has scored a run in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 79 .215 AVG .249 .309 OBP .317 .372 SLG .505 24 XBH 39 9 HR 20 31 RBI 58 80/35 K/BB 86/29 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings