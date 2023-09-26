Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions have +2200 odds to win the Super Bowl, ninth-ranked in the league as of September 26.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: -105
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, 10 Lions games hit the over.
- Detroit struggled on defense, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best on the other side of the ball, putting up 380 yards per game.
- Last season the Lions were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.
- When favorites, Detroit was 3-2. As underdogs, the Lions were 5-5.
- The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.
- On the ground for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).
- In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone amassed 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+600
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|L 37-31
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|W 20-6
|+6600
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
