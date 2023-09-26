The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .288.

In 65.2% of his 112 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

In 16.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has an RBI in 38 of 112 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 58 .337 AVG .243 .382 OBP .314 .484 SLG .500 15 XBH 24 6 HR 14 27 RBI 36 48/11 K/BB 58/18 3 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings