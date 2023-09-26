Carson Kelly -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is hitting .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Kelly has gotten at least one hit in 45.5% of his games this season (20 of 44), with at least two hits seven times (15.9%).
  • In 44 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Kelly has driven home a run in eight games this year (18.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 44 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
.182 AVG .182
.280 OBP .250
.227 SLG .364
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 5
7/3 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (200 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Greinke (1-15) takes the mound for the Royals in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.10 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 39-year-old has amassed a 5.10 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.