Akil Baddoo -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .213 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 46 of 102 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 21 games this season (20.6%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (4.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (30.4%), including four multi-run games (3.9%).

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .203 AVG .224 .250 OBP .343 .335 SLG .367 11 XBH 11 5 HR 5 12 RBI 19 49/10 K/BB 40/27 3 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings