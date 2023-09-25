The NCAA Men's Soccer schedule on Monday, which includes Saint Joseph's taking on Yale, is sure to please.

Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Denver vs Pittsburgh

Watch Yale vs Saint Joseph's

Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.