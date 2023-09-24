Tigers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (72-83) against the Oakland Athletics (48-107) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on September 24.
The Tigers will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-9) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (5-12).
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 21, or 58.3%, of those games.
- Detroit has a record of 8-8, a 50% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit has scored 620 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Miguel Diaz vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Reese Olson vs Bobby Miller
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|W 7-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Luis Medina
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|L 8-2
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 23
|@ Athletics
|L 4-1
|Miguel Diaz vs Joe Boyle
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs JP Sears
|September 26
|Royals
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|September 27
|Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Zack Greinke
|September 28
|Royals
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Cole Ragans
|September 29
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Shane Bieber
|September 30
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Cal Quantrill
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.