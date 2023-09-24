How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, September 24
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Navy and Bucknell hit the pitch on ESPN+ in one of many compelling matchups on the NCAA Men's Soccer slate on Sunday.
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Bucknell vs Navy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Gonzaga vs Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Ohio State vs Northwestern
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Kentucky vs Old Dominion
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch San Jose State vs UC Davis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch CSU Northridge vs Santa Clara
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch San Diego vs CSU Fullerton
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
