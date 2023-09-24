Marvin Jones Jr. has a tough matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allow 133.5 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Last season, Jones got 81 targets and turned them into 46 receptions for 529 yards and three TDs, averaging 33.1 yards per contest.

Jones vs. the Falcons

Jones vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta let six players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Falcons allowed 21 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Atlanta allowed five players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Falcons yielded 231.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Falcons surrendered 26 passing touchdowns (1.5 per game) last year to rank 23rd in NFL play.

Marvin Jones Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-115)

Jones Receiving Insights

In five of his 15 games last season (33.3%), Jones went over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 529 receiving yards on 81 targets last season, he was 102nd in the NFL (6.5 yards per target).

Jones scored a receiving touchdown three times last year, out of 16 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.

Jones' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/11/2022 Week 1 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/18/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/9/2022 Week 5 11 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/23/2022 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/6/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/13/2022 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/27/2022 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/4/2022 Week 13 4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/11/2022 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/18/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/22/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 1/7/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/21/2023 Divisional 3 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

