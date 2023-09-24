Sportsbooks give the Detroit Lions (1-1) the advantage on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Atlanta Falcons (2-0). Detroit is favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 46 points has been set for this game.

Before the Lions square off against the Falcons, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Falcons as they ready for this matchup against the Lions.

Lions vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-3.5) 46 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-3.5) 46.5 -176 +148 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Detroit vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Lions vs. Falcons Betting Insights

Detroit was 10-5-0 against the spread last year.

The Lions had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last year.

In 17 Detroit games last season, 10 hit the over.

Atlanta's record against the spread last year was 9-7-0.

The Falcons were an underdog by 3.5 points or more eight times last year, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Last season, seven of Atlanta's 17 games hit the over.

