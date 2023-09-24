The Detroit Lions (1-1) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Lions Insights (2022)

Last year, the Lions put up 3.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Falcons gave up (22.7).

The Lions racked up only 17.9 more yards per game (380) than the Falcons allowed per outing (362.1) last season.

Last season, Detroit rushed for just two fewer yards (128.2) than Atlanta allowed per contest (130.2).

The Lions had 15 giveaways last year, while the Falcons had 17 takeaways.

Lions Home Performance (2022)

The Lions scored 33.1 points per game at home (6.5 more than their overall average), and gave up 25.3 at home (0.2 more than overall).

The Lions' average yards gained (412.1) and conceded (398.2) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 380 and 392.4, respectively.

Detroit accumulated 266.4 passing yards per game at home (14.6 more than its overall average), and gave up 261.2 at home (15.4 more than overall).

The Lions racked up 145.7 rushing yards per game at home (17.5 more than their overall average), and conceded 137 at home (9.5 less than overall).

The Lions converted 46.8% of third downs at home (six% higher than their overall average), and conceded 50% at home (4.9% higher than overall).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 at Kansas City W 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 Seattle L 37-31 FOX 9/24/2023 Atlanta - FOX 9/28/2023 at Green Bay - Amazon Prime Video 10/8/2023 Carolina - FOX 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX

