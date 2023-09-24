Check out best bets for when the Detroit Lions (1-1) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) square off at Ford Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

When is Lions vs. Falcons?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Detroit 25 - Atlanta 24

Detroit 25 - Atlanta 24 The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 62.4%.

The Lions went 3-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).

Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter in just two games last season, and it split them 1-1.

Last season, the Falcons won three out of the 12 games, or 25%, in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Atlanta won one of its eight games when it was the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Atlanta (+3)



Atlanta (+3) The Lions had 12 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Detroit had one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater last season.

Against the spread, the Falcons were 9-8-0 last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 3 points or more, Atlanta went 5-3 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) The two teams averaged a combined 1.6 more points per game (48.1) a season ago than this game's over/under of 46.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 47.8 points per game last season, 1.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Last season, 10 of the Lions' games hit the over.

Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 2 86.5 1

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 176.0 2 19.0 1

