With the Detroit Lions (1-1) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) matching up on September 24 at Ford Field, Jared Goff and Desmond Ridder will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Lions vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Jared Goff vs. Desmond Ridder Matchup

Jared Goff 2022 Stats Desmond Ridder 17 Games Played 4 65.1% Completion % 63.5% 4,438 (261.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 708 (177) 29 Touchdowns 2 7 Interceptions 0 73 (4.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 64 (16) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 270.5 yards

: Over/Under 270.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Falcons Defensive Stats

Last year, the Falcons were bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 23rd in the NFL with 386 points given up (22.7 per contest). They also ranked 27th in total yards allowed (6,156).

When it came to stopping the pass, Atlanta's defense sputtered last season, as it ranked eighth-to-last in the league with 3,942 passing yards allowed (231.9 per game).

Against the run, the Falcons' defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked 23rd in the league with 2,214 rushing yards allowed (130.2 per game).

Defensively, Atlanta ranked 14th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked 31st at 45.9%.

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 197.5 yards

: Over/Under 197.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

Last season, the Lions had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by allowing 25.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 32nd in the NFL with 392.4 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, Detroit's defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked 30th in the league with 245.8 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 31st in the NFL with 7.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Lions had trouble last season, with 2,491 rushing yards allowed (29th in NFL). They ranked 29th with 22 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Detroit ranked 27th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 63.8%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it was 30th (45.1%).

