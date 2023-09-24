Jared Goff will be up against the second-best passing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Goff has amassed 576 yards passing (288.0 per game) with four TDs and one pick this season. Goff has added -1 rushing yards on five carries while averaging -0.5 yards per contest.

Goff vs. the Falcons

Goff vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Falcons have given up one or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to one quarterback in 2023.

The Falcons have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Falcons give up 133.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense ranks 25th in the NFL by giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (four total passing TDs).

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Falcons

Passing Yards: 266.5 (-115)

266.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-189)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has finished above his passing yards prop total once this year.

The Lions have passed 53.4% of the time and run 46.6% this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Goff's 8.2 yards per attempt rank second in the NFL.

Goff has thrown for a touchdown in all two games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored four of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (66.7%).

Goff has attempted five passes in the red zone (33.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-115)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff has not hit his rushing yards over in any of his two games played this season.

Goff has not found paydirt on the ground this season in two games.

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 28-for-35 / 323 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 22-for-35 / 253 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

