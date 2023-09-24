In the Week 3 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibbs has 59 rushing yards (29.5 per game) on 14 carries.

Gibbs also has 57 receiving yards on nine catches (28.5 yards per game) ..

In two games, Gibbs has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0

