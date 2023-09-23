Western Michigan vs. Toledo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Toledo Rockets (2-1) will face off against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) in MAC action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. The Broncos are currently heavy, 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.
Western Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
Western Michigan vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-20.5)
|54.5
|-1200
|+750
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-20.5)
|54.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
Western Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Toledo has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
