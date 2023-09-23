The No. 11 Utah Utes (3-0) will meet a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the No. 22 UCLA Bruins (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. UCLA matchup in this article.

Utah vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Utah vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Utah has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Utes have covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

UCLA has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

Utah & UCLA 2023 Futures Odds

Utah To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the Pac-12 +700 Bet $100 to win $700 UCLA To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the Pac-12 +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.