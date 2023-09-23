The Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the Auburn Tigers (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Texas A&M has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Auburn has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Texas A&M & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600 Auburn To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

