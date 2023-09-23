The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

Michigan ranks 61st in total offense this season (402 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 402 yards allowed per game. Rutgers ranks 56th in the FBS with 31.7 points per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks seventh-best by surrendering just 10 points per game.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on BTN.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Michigan vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Michigan Rutgers 402 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (98th) 223 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (18th) 156.7 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.7 (20th) 245.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.7 (126th) 5 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (25th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has racked up 701 yards (233.7 ypg) on 56-of-68 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on seven carries.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 37 times for 254 yards (84.7 per game), scoring six times.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 96 yards (32.0 per game). He's also contributed in the passing game with nine grabs for 59 yards

Cornelius Johnson's leads his squad with 224 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 16 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Roman Wilson has put together a 209-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 16 targets.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 10 passes and racked up nine catches for 93 yards, an average of 31.0 yards per contest.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 407 yards on 34-of-66 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 144 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kyle Monangai, has carried the ball 58 times for 357 yards (119.0 per game) with five touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has hauled in 99 receiving yards on five catches to pace his team so far this season.

Christian Dremel has seven receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 72 yards (24.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Washington has racked up 65 reciving yards (21.7 ypg) this season.

