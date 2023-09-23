Michigan State vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
Big Ten play features the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) facing off against the Michigan State Spartans (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Terrapins are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Maryland vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Michigan State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-7.5)
|53.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-7.5)
|53.5
|-310
|+245
Michigan State vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Michigan State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Spartans have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Maryland has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
