Our computer model predicts the Michigan State Spartans will beat the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Spartan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan State (+7.5) Under (52.5) Michigan State 28, Maryland 22

Week 4 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

Michigan State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 7.5 points or more this season (0-1).

In Spartans three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Michigan State games this season have averaged an over/under of 48.2 points, 4.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The Terrapins have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Terrapins have posted one win against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Maryland has an ATS record of 1-2.

Maryland has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 1.3 higher than the average total in Maryland games this season.

Spartans vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 39.3 13.3 39.3 13.3 -- -- Michigan State 27.7 20.7 27.7 20.7 -- --

