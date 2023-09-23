The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) will look to upset the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Gamecocks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-6.5) 53.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has won one game against the spread this season.

The Eagles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Jacksonville State has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.