Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) will look to upset the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Gamecocks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.
Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-6.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-6.5)
|53.5
|-275
|+220
Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Eastern Michigan has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Jacksonville State has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
