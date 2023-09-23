The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Jacksonville State is compiling 344 yards per game on offense (65th in the FBS), and rank 45th on defense, yielding 322.3 yards allowed per game. Eastern Michigan has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fifth-worst in total offense (269.3 total yards per game) and 23rd-worst in total defense (425 total yards allowed per game).

Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Jacksonville State 269.3 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344 (61st) 425 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (50th) 135 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.3 (19th) 134.3 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.7 (110th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (1st)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has 403 passing yards, or 134.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.4% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 20 rushing yards per game.

Samson Evans has rushed 35 times for 214 yards, with one touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 22 carries and totaled 120 yards with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue paces his team with 119 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown.

Blake Daniels has put up a 92-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 10 targets.

Hamze Elzayat's nine targets have resulted in five receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has 217 passing yards for Jacksonville State, completing 48.7% of his passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 76 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 21 carries.

Malik Jackson has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 249 yards (83 per game) with two scores. He has also caught five passes for 44 yards.

Ron Wiggins has collected 156 yards on 28 carries, scoring two times.

Perry Carter Jr.'s 87 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted nine times and has registered four catches.

Quinton Lane has hauled in seven receptions totaling 80 yards so far this campaign.

