The South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

South Alabama is putting up 28.3 points per game on offense this year (73rd in the FBS), and is surrendering 20.3 points per game (51st) on defense. This season has been hard for Central Michigan on both sides of the ball, as it is posting only 305.7 total yards per game (15th-worst) and allowing 507.3 total yards per game (sixth-worst).

See below as we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Central Michigan South Alabama 305.7 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.7 (78th) 507.3 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352 (68th) 160 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.7 (38th) 145.7 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201 (94th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Bert Emanuel Jr. has been a dual threat for Central Michigan this season. He has 280 passing yards (93.3 per game) while completing 50% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 142 yards (47.3 ypg) on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Myles Bailey, has carried the ball 37 times for 184 yards (61.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Chris Parker has racked up 142 receiving yards on five catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tyson Davis has collected 92 receiving yards (30.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on five receptions.

Jesse Prewitt III's four targets have resulted in three catches for 91 yards and one touchdown.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has compiled 600 yards (200 ypg) on 52-of-72 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, La'Damian Webb, has carried the ball 34 times for 272 yards (90.7 per game), scoring four times.

Kentrel Bullock has collected 190 yards on 44 carries, scoring one time.

Caullin Lacy's team-high 303 yards as a receiver have come on 20 receptions (out of 24 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught eight passes for 99 yards (33 yards per game) this year.

Devin Voisin has a total of 77 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Alabama or Central Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.